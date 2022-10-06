Previous
Relic by gaf005
Photo 1672

Relic

It's amazing what you find at the back of a cupboard. I'm not sure how old this is but it looks rather ancient and the price on the label on top is 14p. We bought a new bottle today!
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
