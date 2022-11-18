Previous
Wrinkled by gaf005
Photo 1716

Wrinkled

In spite of the summer drought, the wind and the recent rain, the rose hips cling on.
18th November 2022

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon
Great capture
November 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Great find and capture!
November 18th, 2022  
Dawn
A cool find
November 18th, 2022  
Peter Dulis
so unusual
November 18th, 2022  
Babs
Excellent detail.
November 18th, 2022  
