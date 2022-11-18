Sign up
Photo 1716
Wrinkled
In spite of the summer drought, the wind and the recent rain, the rose hips cling on.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
5
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
18th November 2022 4:58pm
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture
November 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find and capture!
November 18th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A cool find
November 18th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
so unusual
November 18th, 2022
Babs
ace
Excellent detail.
November 18th, 2022
