Previous
Next
Filament by gaf005
Photo 1746

Filament

Modern low-energy bulbs are so much more intricate than ones we used to have - and don't seem to last any longer.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
478% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise