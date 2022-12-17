Sign up
Photo 1745
Hot Lips
I never realised how difficult it is to take photos of tropical fish in a tank - until now. They seem quite calm, until you want them to stay still - then they dart around so fast!
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
2
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1745
photos
85
followers
77
following
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Love it, and the great title!
December 17th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Gosh you managed it, though! Great shot, and I like the title, as well
December 17th, 2022
