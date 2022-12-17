Previous
Hot Lips by gaf005
Hot Lips

I never realised how difficult it is to take photos of tropical fish in a tank - until now. They seem quite calm, until you want them to stay still - then they dart around so fast!
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley Aldridge ace
Love it, and the great title!
December 17th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Gosh you managed it, though! Great shot, and I like the title, as well
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
