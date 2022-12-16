Sign up
Photo 1744
Dance of Death
In contrast to yesterday's burgeoning bud, here is a dilapidated decaying flower from the same cyclamen plant.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
6
365
DC-TZ200
16th December 2022 7:11pm
