Photo 1817
Further signs.
A short walk revealed yet more indications of spring arriving , such glorious colour in the common Berberis.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
2
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
26th February 2023 6:10pm
Dawn
ace
Beautiful colour
February 27th, 2023
Speedwell
Beautiful contrast to the blue sky.
February 27th, 2023
