Further signs. by gaf005
Photo 1817

Further signs.

A short walk revealed yet more indications of spring arriving , such glorious colour in the common Berberis.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dawn ace
Beautiful colour
February 27th, 2023  
Speedwell
Beautiful contrast to the blue sky.
February 27th, 2023  
