The Rough and the Smooth by gaf005
Photo 1821

The Rough and the Smooth

On my way to a meeting this morning the yellow of a gorse bush caught my eye so on my way back I stopped to to capture its sheer beauty.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie ace
So nicely done!
March 3rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot amongst a wonderful collection of flower shots
March 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice
March 3rd, 2023  
