Previous
Next
Hairy by gaf005
Photo 1823

Hairy

Another example of the alternating textures and rich colour of the gorse bush flower.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
WOW!
March 5th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Terrific close-up
March 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise