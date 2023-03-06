Previous
Coming and Going. by gaf005
Photo 1824

Coming and Going.

When I drove past this Camellia bush in someone's garden it looked stunning! I stopped to take a photo and on closer examination flowers are simultaneously in bloom, bud and decay. Glorious!
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
How prolific and gorgeous!
March 6th, 2023  
