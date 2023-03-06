Sign up
Photo 1824
Coming and Going.
When I drove past this Camellia bush in someone's garden it looked stunning! I stopped to take a photo and on closer examination flowers are simultaneously in bloom, bud and decay. Glorious!
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1824
photos
89
followers
65
following
499% complete
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
3rd March 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
How prolific and gorgeous!
March 6th, 2023
