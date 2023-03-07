Previous
Next
Eye eye. by gaf005
Photo 1825

Eye eye.

The local photo club I belong to has the theme of 'eyes' this week so I raided my wife's sewing drawer.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise