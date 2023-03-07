Sign up
Photo 1825
Eye eye.
The local photo club I belong to has the theme of 'eyes' this week so I raided my wife's sewing drawer.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
0
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1825
photos
89
followers
65
following
500% complete
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
6th March 2023 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
