Photo 1826
Today
This perfectly encapsulates today - wet!
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags
ace
Lovely rain drops though!
March 8th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
you found colour on a grey day here
March 8th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Even caught some reflections there - nicely composed
March 8th, 2023
