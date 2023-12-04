Sign up
Previous
Photo 2097
Over the top.
At the end of this footbridge is the start of the 125 steps down to the sea.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
1
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2097
photos
96
followers
71
following
574% complete
2097
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
28th November 2023 5:11pm
Public
Jerzy
ace
Nice lines and the old wood works for me. We have a similar type bridge with many stairs but no sea unfortunately.
December 4th, 2023
