Over the top. by gaf005
Over the top.

At the end of this footbridge is the start of the 125 steps down to the sea.
4th December 2023

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jerzy
Nice lines and the old wood works for me. We have a similar type bridge with many stairs but no sea unfortunately.
December 4th, 2023  
