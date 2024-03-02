Suspicious

Previous
This mother Egyptian Goose, sitting protectively on her goslings, did not like the look of my camera lens poking out from behind a tree.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
