Majestic by gaf005
Photo 2191

Majestic

This Canada Goose stands regally with its distinctive black neck with white stripe, and I love the reflections of the surrounding trees in the ripples.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
A lovely capture
March 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
He looks very proud doesn't he.
March 7th, 2024  
