Elegant by gaf005
Elegant

This once perfectly shaped tulip has decayed beautifully to create superb swirls and shapes.
8th March 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie
What a wonderful capture
March 8th, 2024  
Mags
A lovely capture!
March 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
March 8th, 2024  
