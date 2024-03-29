Previous
How rude! by gaf005
How rude!

It wasn't until I downloaded my photos that I discovered that this white fallow deer was sticking its tongue out at me. Cheeky.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
amyK ace
Ha! Fun capture
March 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Cute capture!
March 29th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Haha very good
March 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning capture! So funny!
March 29th, 2024  
John
Ha ha love it
March 29th, 2024  
