Previous
Photo 2212
Snake's Head.
At the entrance to the gardens it definitely stated that these plants were to be found and after a long search in dull and drizzly conditions we at last came across some. It was worth the search.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
3
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th March 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
March 28th, 2024
Mags
These are so cool! I love the patterns and color.
March 28th, 2024
Corinne C
A beautiful flower
March 28th, 2024
