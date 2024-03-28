Previous
Snake's Head. by gaf005
Photo 2212

Snake's Head.

At the entrance to the gardens it definitely stated that these plants were to be found and after a long search in dull and drizzly conditions we at last came across some. It was worth the search.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
These are so cool! I love the patterns and color.
March 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful flower
March 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise