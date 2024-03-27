Sign up
Photo 2211
Striking
Having climbed the stairs to the top of the Gatehouse Tower, there was a clear view of the distant clock across the square. I turned to take some other photos and when the clock struck three, two minutes later, I nearly jumped out of my skin.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
