Striking by gaf005
Having climbed the stairs to the top of the Gatehouse Tower, there was a clear view of the distant clock across the square. I turned to take some other photos and when the clock struck three, two minutes later, I nearly jumped out of my skin.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
