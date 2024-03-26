Sign up
Photo 2210
Scratching where it itches.
The antics of this stag were hilarious as it balanced on three legs for seemingly ages trying to find just the right spot.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
25th March 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
