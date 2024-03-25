Previous
Here's looking at you. by gaf005
Here's looking at you.

No matter how careful and quiet I was they sensed my presence and no way were they letting me get any nearer. Magnificent creatures!
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Krista Mae ace
Are you kidding me? MAGNIFICENT! Great capture!
March 25th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Wow!
March 25th, 2024  
Helen Jane
a fine shot and he is certainly looking straight at you
March 25th, 2024  
