Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2309
Cascade
By the end of the midweek communion service the candle had all but melted away but what a wonderful work of art it created which I simply could not resist capturing.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2309
photos
104
followers
75
following
632% complete
View this month »
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jen
ace
Well-spotted and captured!
July 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s very beautiful…
July 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close