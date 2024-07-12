Previous
Incandescence by gaf005
Incandescence

After yesterday's glimpse of summer, the rain returned, but nothing could diminish the golden glow of the nasturtium.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Amazing macro with details!
July 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow, stunning!
July 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super close up with the lovely drops included.
July 12th, 2024  
