Cycle of life by gaf005
Photo 2319

Cycle of life

Buds, blossom and berries, and even a spider for good measure.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
So many wonderful textures here!
July 13th, 2024  
So many shapes and textures - just amazing!
July 13th, 2024  
A lot of detail to explore
July 13th, 2024  
It’s a feast for the eyes
July 13th, 2024  
