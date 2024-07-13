Sign up
Previous
Photo 2319
Cycle of life
Buds, blossom and berries, and even a spider for good measure.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
4
4
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags
ace
So many wonderful textures here!
July 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So many shapes and textures - just amazing!
July 13th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
A lot of detail to explore
July 13th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
It’s a feast for the eyes
July 13th, 2024
