Surprise by gaf005
Surprise

I planted this not knowing what it was. It is a Himalayan Honeysuckle and produces these delightful flowers. But I’m warned that I will need to prune it!
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Mags ace
Such beautiful blooms and colors!
July 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It’s very beautiful… the joy of google
July 14th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
July 14th, 2024  
