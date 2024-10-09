Previous
Fallen by gaf005
Photo 2407

Fallen

One of the few pods with the nuts still there. Then I saw a squirrel racing across the grass with one in its mouth and my unasked question was answered.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise