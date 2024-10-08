Previous
Hanging on by gaf005
Hanging on

These sweet chestnuts are ripe and ready to open, just a few of the multitude still on the tree waiting to join the countless number littering the lawn and borders.
8th October 2024

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags
What a marvelous capture of them too.
October 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 8th, 2024  
