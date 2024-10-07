Previous
Fungi by gaf005
Photo 2405

Fungi

The damp conditions are creating just the right environment for fungi like this mycena rosea to thrive.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Very interesting fungus!
October 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
October 7th, 2024  
Kartia ace
What a stunner! Gorgeous colour & I live your pov here.
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise