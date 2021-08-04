Previous
Let Me Tell You a Story
Let Me Tell You a Story

I love books. That relationship with paper. The joy of sitting in the chair and immersing myself in every story, adventure, and world that a book can offer as I turn page after page.
4th August 2021

Christine

