Photo 405
Frost on the Windscreen
The frosts have been a bit rough this winter. Came out to the car around 9am and this was my view from inside the car looking out.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
1
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
439
photos
11
followers
11
following
110% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th June 2023 8:57am
Privacy
Public
Tags
car
,
winter
,
view
,
frost
Diana
ace
Such an amazing abstract it gave you, lovely shot and tones.
July 19th, 2023
