Previous
Frost on the Windscreen by galactica
Photo 405

Frost on the Windscreen

The frosts have been a bit rough this winter. Came out to the car around 9am and this was my view from inside the car looking out.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an amazing abstract it gave you, lovely shot and tones.
July 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise