Maverick by galactica
Maverick

Our 16 year old cat, Maverick, was suitably unimpressed that I disturbed his rest to take a photo. Mav is enjoying being an 'only' cat (sadly we lost our Sophie back in March) and as such he expects to be indulged not interrupted.
Diana ace
A fabulous shot of your gorgeous kitty, certainly not amused ;-)
July 19th, 2023  
