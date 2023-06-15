Sign up
Photo 404
Maverick
Our 16 year old cat, Maverick, was suitably unimpressed that I disturbed his rest to take a photo. Mav is enjoying being an 'only' cat (sadly we lost our Sophie back in March) and as such he expects to be indulged not interrupted.
15th June 2023
15th Jun 23
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Tags
cat
,
rest
,
sophie
,
maverick
,
16 year old
Diana
ace
A fabulous shot of your gorgeous kitty, certainly not amused ;-)
July 19th, 2023
