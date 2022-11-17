Previous
Stormy Horizon by galactica
Photo 403

Stormy Horizon

Another image of yesterdays storm. Just awed by the front moving in towards the city.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details

