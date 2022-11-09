Previous
Fast Food by galactica
Photo 401

Fast Food

Was out for lunch today and this chicken wandered by. It's a regular at the restaurant and is named Nugget. Nugget wandered around greeting the patrons as if they were the maître d'.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Chris

