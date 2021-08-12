Previous
Under the sprawling gum tree by galactica
17 / 365

Under the sprawling gum tree

Spent some time the other day under this beautiful old gum tree. Just love the seemingly floating branch.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Christine

@galactica
4% complete

Photo Details

