19 / 365
The Gnarly Tree
Love this old tree with its gnarly branches. It has such character and it dominates the open space next my house. Can't imagine looking out the window and not seeing it there.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Christine
@galactica
19
photos
0
followers
1
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
29th July 2021 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
gum tree
