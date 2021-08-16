Previous
Lockdown outdoor exercise essentials by galactica
Lockdown outdoor exercise essentials

Spring is almost here and with lockdown I can walk near the house for an hour. So I gather my phone, sunnies, purse and mask...all set to go see hopefully no-one.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Christine

@galactica
