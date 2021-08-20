Previous
Lockdown Emptiness by galactica
Lockdown Emptiness

Went for a walk yesterday and passed an empty playground. You could almost hear the echoes of the children who used to play here. It will be a while yet before the sounds of carefree play will ring out across the playgrounds again.
Christine

@galactica
