Previous
Next
The Emptiness of an Underground Carpark by galactica
49 / 365

The Emptiness of an Underground Carpark

Went to the shop today. So few cars in the carpark. It's the middle of the day and we're still in lockdown. There's a feeling of isolation and separation at the moment. I feel like the last person on earth.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Christine

@galactica
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise