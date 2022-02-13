Sign up
195 / 365
The Empty Stand
The old outdoor seating at the village oval. Plenty of room sit and think today.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
2
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
bleachers
stand
seat
Diana
ace
Lovely lines and repetitions, is it still being used?
February 15th, 2022
Chris
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It is Diana quite regularly actually. Next big event will be the National Sheep Dog Trials in March.
February 15th, 2022
