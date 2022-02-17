Sign up
205 / 365
An Unimpressed Maverick
My presence disturbed Maverick's rest time. He has that "if looks could kill" glare. He's a delightful old lad who simply doesn't like his routine interrupted by anyone or anything.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Tags
cat
,
look
,
routine
,
maverick
365 Project
