An Unimpressed Maverick by galactica
An Unimpressed Maverick

My presence disturbed Maverick's rest time. He has that "if looks could kill" glare. He's a delightful old lad who simply doesn't like his routine interrupted by anyone or anything.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

