Night Lights by galactica
207 / 365

Night Lights

Just wanted a shot of the city lights and discovered how cloudy the night was in the process.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Diana ace
What a wonderful view you have of the city lights. Lovely clouds and tones.
March 16th, 2022  
