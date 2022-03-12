Sign up
206 / 365
Black Mountain Peninsula
I was down at Black Mountain Peninsula today celebrating one of my granddaughters 4th birthday. Just a really beautiful spot on Lake Burley Griffin and right near the centre of Canberra. In the distance is Black Mountain with Telstra Tower on top.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
226
photos
14
followers
17
following
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th March 2022 12:23pm
Tags
trees
,
park
,
canberra
,
lake burley griffin
,
black mountain tower
,
black mountain peninsula
,
telstra tower" 'black mountain
