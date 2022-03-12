Previous
Black Mountain Peninsula by galactica
206 / 365

Black Mountain Peninsula

I was down at Black Mountain Peninsula today celebrating one of my granddaughters 4th birthday. Just a really beautiful spot on Lake Burley Griffin and right near the centre of Canberra. In the distance is Black Mountain with Telstra Tower on top.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia.
