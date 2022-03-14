Sign up
214 / 365
Family Picnic in the Park
This Magpie group were having a wonderful afternoon in the park. Plenty of sunshine and food. What more could they need.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Tags
food
,
picnic
,
park
,
sunshine
,
afternoon
,
magpie
