241 / 365
Water Care
There's a lot of ongoing works to improve the local waterways. Canberra has quite a few lakes and keeping them and the rivers clean is a priority. That ensures the wildlife and locals have really nice places to explore.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
28th September 2021 11:06am
Tags
wildlife
,
lakes
,
ponds
,
rivers
,
canberra
,
waterways
