Previous
Next
Water Care by galactica
241 / 365

Water Care

There's a lot of ongoing works to improve the local waterways. Canberra has quite a few lakes and keeping them and the rivers clean is a priority. That ensures the wildlife and locals have really nice places to explore.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise