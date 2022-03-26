Sign up
Previous
Next
227 / 365
A Patch of Green
Was on the top level of a carpark when I took this. That tiny green oasis looks a bit lonely amidst all that steel and concrete.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
0
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
248
photos
16
followers
18
following
62% complete
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Views
4
365
iPhone 11
26th March 2022 12:42pm
green
,
park
,
concrete
,
steel
,
oasis
