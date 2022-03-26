Previous
A Patch of Green by galactica
227 / 365

A Patch of Green

Was on the top level of a carpark when I took this. That tiny green oasis looks a bit lonely amidst all that steel and concrete.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details

