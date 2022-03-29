Previous
Autumn Sunset by galactica
228 / 365

Autumn Sunset

Stunning red sky sunset tonight. Something I'd expect to see in the summer not mid Autumn.
29th March 2022

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details

