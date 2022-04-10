Sign up
244 / 365
A New Path for an Old Oval
Happy to see a new walking / bike path down at the footy field. Still under construction but it will make a nice addition to connecting all the playing fields.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
267
photos
16
followers
18
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th April 2022 1:11pm
Tags
football
,
construction
,
field
,
walking
,
footy
,
bike path
