Wine Tasting at Lerida Estate
261 / 365

Wine Tasting at Lerida Estate

Went for a wine tasting and lunch at Lerida Estate Winery on Lake George. It was a fun day and the wine and food amazing.

The winery is on the slopes that look out over Lake George and the distant wind farms. I know you can't see the lake but that is the lake bed. Lake George is know as endorheic lake - it is a basin that fills with water but has no outflow of water into a river system. So it dries out in drought and when we have good periods of rain it fills up. It's pretty full right now but is still getting larger. So maybe if I visit the winery again at the end of the year I may see water from the as sip my wine.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Chris

