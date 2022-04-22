Sign up
263 / 365
Wind Farm on Lake George
This was taken late in the afternoon but the sun was still shining, the sky was clear and the wind was blowing. These turbines are part of one of the many wind farms that populate the shores of Lake George.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
0
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
289
photos
16
followers
18
following
72% complete
View this month »
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Latest from all albums
259
260
261
24
25
262
263
264
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th April 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
shine
,
wind
,
turbines
,
wind farm
,
lake george
