Wind Farm on Lake George

This was taken late in the afternoon but the sun was still shining, the sky was clear and the wind was blowing. These turbines are part of one of the many wind farms that populate the shores of Lake George.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details

