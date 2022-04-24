Sign up
265 / 365
The Leafless Tree
The remains of a once large tree stands exposed and defiant on the windswept hill.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
0
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
290
photos
16
followers
18
following
72% complete
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
260
261
24
25
262
263
264
265
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th April 2022 4:13pm
Tags
tree
,
hill
,
trunk
,
windswept
