Curious Sheep by galactica
274 / 365

Curious Sheep

Stopped on the side of the road to take a photo of a wind farm only to discover the sheep were more interested in what I was doing than grazing. So I felt obliged to take a shot of them.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia.
