274 / 365
Curious Sheep
Stopped on the side of the road to take a photo of a wind farm only to discover the sheep were more interested in what I was doing than grazing. So I felt obliged to take a shot of them.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
304
photos
16
followers
18
following
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th April 2022 2:24pm
Tags
road
,
sheep
,
grazing
